Don’t Risk Your Health, Test Your Home for Radon

With winter fast approaching, the City of Fort Collins is encouraging community members to test the radon levels in their homes. Radon is a colorless, odorless, and naturally occurring gas that is the second leading cause of lung cancer.

Radon gas enters homes and other buildings through cracks and openings in basements, crawl spaces, and slabs. Radon levels vary from house to house and have nothing to do with the age, upkeep, or quality of the building; however, Colorado homes are at a higher risk for radon.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Testing the radon levels in your home is simple and inexpensive. Here are a few options:

Purchase a radon test kit. The City of Fort Collins sells discounted short-term ($6) and long-term ($20) kits for you to test your own home. These kits are available at the Fort Collins Senior Center, located at 1200 Raintree Dr.

If your home has high radon levels:

Hire a professional. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment provides links to contractors that are certified by the National Radon Proficiency Program and the National Radon Safety Board. Visit their website to find qualified radon contractors in your area.

For more information on radon and its health impacts as well as testing options through the Healthy Homes program, visit fcgov.com/airquality/radon.