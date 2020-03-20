Downtown Business Guide & Announcements: “How the Community Can Support Businesses Now!”

The Downtown Business Association (DBA) invites you to bring the best of Old Town home with just a few convenient clicks or a quick phone call!

In light of the unprecedented challenges that COVID-19 has presented to businesses, the DBA has constructed a comprehensive Downtown Business Guide that showcases how the community can continue to responsibly support Old Town’s businesses and conveniently access local goods, services, and food and beverage offerings. It is accompanied by a detailed business announcements page with messages to the community straight from the businesses themselves.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

“Our downtown businesses are the heart and soul of what makes Old Town the vibrant gem of our community,” says James Yearling, Deputy Director of the Downtown Business Association. “Right now, many are experiencing massive layoffs, temporary closures and are facing down the threat of permanent closure – they need the community’s support now, more than ever.”

This Downtown Business Guide provides information and direct access to businesses’ online storefronts, existing gift card programs, and highlights specialized services, such as at-home delivery and call-ahead curbside pick-up options.

This full-service guide and digital billboard for downtown business operations will be updated in real-time as businesses’ operation models evolve.

Please email the DBA Staff at Info@DowntownFortCollins.com to include your business, or if you know of a business that should be included in this listing.

For more information, please visit: DowntownFortCollins.com.

Thank you for the continued support of Downtown Fort Collins!