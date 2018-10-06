Downtown Fort Collins’ 307 Wyoming Appreciation Weekend Returns!

Cameron Lalor

Marketing & Membership Coordinator

Fort Collins, CO – On October 6th & 7th, the Downtown Fort Collins business community is extending a special invitation to Wyoming residents to ‘Experience Old Town’ as part of 307 Wyoming Appreciation Weekend! Over 35 Old Town businesses are offering specials, deals and discounts only to Wyoming residents for this weekend. Check out DowntownFortCollins.com for all the details!

“This regional promotion is designed to express our gratitude for our neighbors to the North who visit and support downtown Fort Collins’ many businesses, eateries, entertainment venues and breweries,” says James Yearling, Deputy Director of the Downtown Business Association. “We believe that regional cooperation within our trade area of northern Colorado and southern Wyoming is essential to growing our respective local economics, senses of place and supporting our communities.”

This year’s 3nd annual celebration included an official City of Fort Collins mayoral proclamation that dubs the first weekend of October in downtown Fort Collins as “Wyoming Appreciation Weekend.”

On October 3rd, a Fort Collins business delegation, including Fort Collins’ first female and first elected mayor, Susan Kirkpatrick, owner of Savory Spice, delivered the proclamation to Cheyenne City Hall to formally invite Wyoming residents and to exchange ideas with Cheyenne city leaders that emphasize the importance of regionalism.

In addition to Cheyenne’s Mayor Orr, the Downtown Fort Collins Business Association welcomed conversations and discussion with Pete Laybourn, Cheyenne City Council Ward I; Clark Harris, Vice President of Academic Affairs at LCCC; and staff members from the Cheyenne Area Chamber of Commerce and Laramie’s Downtown Main Street program.

The weekend celebration kicks off at 6:00 pm with the final Downtown Sessions Concert Series of the year in Old Town Square, featuring 2018 Telluride Bluegrass Band Contest Winners, Wood Belly, for a free performance from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Show your Wyoming ID at the Odell Brewing & High Country Beverage Beer Tent in Old Town Square and receive a free beer or bottled water!

Downtown Sessions Concert Series

The concert falls in conjunction with October’s First Friday Gallery Walk, a free self- guided walking tour featuring 15 of Downtown Fort Collins’ top galleries and art-minded businesses.

So plan a daytrip filled with your favorite eateries, breweries, boutiques and specialty stores or just head down to meander around Old Town and see what deals you stumble upon! 307 Wyoming Appreciation Weekend is the perfect time to plan ahead for the upcoming holiday season. Get a head start on your holiday gift list or map out your must- visit holiday shopping destinations to return when the Downtown Holiday Lights are lit starting on November 2nd.

Keep your eye out for the 307 Wyoming Appreciation Weekend poster on the front door of your favorite Downtown businesses and be sure to stop in, check out the deals, and say hello! The discounts will be active all weekend long and in Fort Collins, there’s never a shortage of things to do! Save the date and visit DowntownFortCollins.com for all the details. We’ll look forward to seeing you Downtown on October 6th, & 7th!

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.