Cameron Lalor

Fort Collins, CO – On Friday, November 2nd, Downtown Fort Collins will transform into a winter wonderland during the annual Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony!

It’s time once again for the most magical evening of the year, as the community gathers to help countdown as we ‘flip the switch’ on hundreds of thousands of brilliant LED lights stretching through 7+ blocks of Downtown Fort Collins. New this year, the Holiday Lights will be expanded one block north along College Avenue, between Laporte and Jefferson.

The Downtown Holiday Lights is a trifold production between the Downtown Business Association, Downtown Development Authority, and City of Fort Collins Parks Department, and will be on display from November 2nd through February 14th. This year’s Holiday Lights display is proudly presented by sponsors Blue Ocean Enterprises, Brinkman Construction, Cosner Financial Group, The Eye Center of Northern Colorado, First National Bank, and Maximum Painting.

“The Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony is one of the most anticipated events of the year and kicks off the great holiday season signaling all of the opportunities in downtown from carriage rides to the skating rink and Santa’s House,” said Mike Calhoon, Director of the City of Fort Collins Park Department. “We hope everyone enjoys visiting downtown this holiday season!”

Produced by the Downtown Business Association (DBA), the Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony will take place on Friday, November 2nd, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and concluding at 7:00 p.m., with the official unveiling of the lights taking place at 6:30 p.m. sharp. The Lighting Ceremony will occur in Oak Street Plaza, located on the corner of College Avenue and Oak Street.

Community members are invited to gather before the official unveiling of the lights to enjoy a free live jazz performance from the Fort Collins-based Andrew Vogt Jazz Quartet, plus complimentary hot chocolate and sweets courtesy of Ginger & Baker. Special 3D glasses will also be handed out to children and families courtesy of the Downtown Development Authority to help provide the community with an extra dose of Holiday Lights magic. Community members are recommended to arrive to the Holiday Lighting

Community members are recommended to arrive to the Holiday Lighting Ceremony early, as limited quantities of hot chocolate, sweets, and 3D glasses will be available.

The Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony will also serve as the unveiling of the Downtown Holiday Gift Guide, a holiday shopping guide curated specifically for community events, holiday happenings, unique gift inspirations from Old Town’s one-of-akind retailers and more. Be sure to grab your free copy of the Gift Guide at the Holiday Lighting Ceremony to help guide you on your journey as you wander under the newly lit Holiday Lights.

What streets have lights on display? The Holiday Lights can be enjoyed anywhere along College Avenue, the northern boundary of Laporte Avenue and continuing south to Magnolia Street. Trees will be lit along Walnut Avenue, Linden Street, Pine Street, Old Town Square, Oak Street Plaza, and Mountain Avenue.

