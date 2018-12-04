Drake Road to Close for Road Repairs on Dec. 6

Chris Abshire

Drake Road will close in both directions just west of McClelland Drive on December 6 to perform road repairs. The Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railroad completed railroad track repairs on November 27 and 28, but City crews need an additional day to create a smoother roadway transition across the railroad track crossing surface. The closure will begin at approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday, December 6, and Drake Road will open back up by 3 p.m. that afternoon.

Primary detour routes are Prospect Road, S. College Avenue, Horsetooth Road, and S. Shields Street.

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic can detour via McClelland Drive, Mason Trail, and Bay Road / Redwing Road (See attached detour map).

Business access will be maintained at all times.