Drake Road to Close for Road Repairs on Dec. 6

December 4, 2018 Theresa Rose News 0
The closure will begin at approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday, December 6, and Drake Road will open back up by 3 p.m. that afternoon. 
City of Fort Collins Logo

Chris Abshire

Drake Road will close in both directions just west of McClelland Drive on December 6 to perform road repairs. The Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railroad completed railroad track repairs on November 27 and 28, but City crews need an additional day to create a smoother roadway transition across the railroad track crossing surface. The closure will begin at approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday, December 6, and Drake Road will open back up by 3 p.m. that afternoon.

Primary detour routes are Prospect Road, S. College Avenue, Horsetooth Road, and S. Shields Street.

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic can detour via McClelland Drive, Mason Trail, and Bay Road / Redwing Road (See attached detour map).

Business access will be maintained at all times.

Want more news about your community?

Subscribe to NFN

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Jumpstart your Online Marketing Special

by Jumpstart Digital Arts - 3 days ago

Happy Thanksgiving

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - 1 week ago

Improve your website

by Endo Creative - 1 week ago

View More Promotions

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*