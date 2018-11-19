Drake Road to close near McClelland Drive for railroad repairs, Nov. 26-30

West Drake Road will close in both directions just west of McClelland Drive Nov. 26-30 while Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railroad completes railroad track repairs. These repairs are needed to keep the track and the crossing surface safe for trains and the traveling public.

The closure will begin after 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 26; Drake Road will re-open by 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 30.

Primary detour routes are Prospect Road, College Avenue, Horsetooth Road and Shields Street.

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic can detour via McClelland Drive, Mason Trail, and Redwing Road.

Business access will be maintained at all times.

