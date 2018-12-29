Want to drink beer and make a difference in the world? Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in California brewed a special Resilience Butte County Proud IPA. Sales from the craft beer are donated to the victims of the Campfire. Over four dozen Colorado breweries have the brew on tap, including many in Northern Colorado.

The Camp Fire, which started in early November, left at least 85 people dead and burned more than 153,000 acres. It destroyed about 19,000 structures in its path. Sierra Nevada felt the pains of the community and launched the fundraising efforts for Resilience on Giving Tuesday. 100 percent of the craft beer proceeds go to the Camp Fire Relief Fund.

Where can you find this brew?

Northern Colorado

Old Colorado Brewing Company in Wellington

New Belgium Brewing Co in Fort Collins

Odell Brewing Company in Fort Collins

Horse & Dragon Brewing Company in Fort Collins

Gilded Goat Brewing Company in Fort Collins

Intersect Brewing in Fort Collins

CooperSmith’s Pub & Brewing Co. in Fort Collins

Jessup Farm Barrel House in Fort Collins

Sierra Nevada wants to create a craft beer movement and invite other brewers across the country to brew the special ale. Sierra Nevada is working with malt, hop and yeast suppliers to provide raw ingredient donations.

Do you Homebrew?

America Homebrew Association posted the Resilience IPA recipe for anyone interested in joining the fundraising efforts.

Feel compelled to help? Consider donating to the Golden Valley Community Bank Foundation if you are able.

Are you a professional brewery or homebrew shop that would like to join the cause? Contact Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.