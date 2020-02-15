Eagle Scout Cole Yung is awarded the Glenn A. and Melinda Adams Eagle Scout Service Project of the Year

The Glenn A. and Melinda Adams Eagle Scout Service Project of the Year is a National Eagle Scout Association Award presented to recognize the top Eagle Scout Service Project of the Year for each Boy Scout Council in America.

This year’s Eagle Scout Service project of the year award winner, Cole Yung, designed and constructed new lockers and a storage unit for Grit Athletics, a non-profit wrestling, track and field club in northern Colorado. Their lockers were old, worn and in disrepair.

In planning his Eagle Scout Service Project, Cole designed the new lockers and storage unit, fundraised for the materials to be donated, and then supervised ten Boy Scouts and ten adults on building day to complete the construction of these much needed facilities.

Cole and his volunteer Scouts and adult leaders logged a total of 193 hours. $1,108 was raised in donated material and cash to complete the Eagle Scout Service Project.

Eagle Scout Cole Yung of Livermore was a member of Troop 87 chartered to the LaPorte Presbyterian Church in LaPorte, Colorado. Cole is currently a freshman at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. In high school, Cole was a four-year letter, all conference wrestler, and a three year-letter, offensive lineman in football.

He has been involved in Scouting since the first grade joining Tiger Cubs and attributes Scouting for his leadership abilities. He enjoys camping, canoeing, and the outdoors.

Scouting develops confidence and life skills in our youth and equips them with the tools to be successful in life. Scouting also develops servant leadership in youth and encourages one to give back to community through community service.

“Congratulations to Eagle Scout Cole Yung, we honor him with the Glenn A. and Melinda National Eagle Scout Service Project of the Year Award. He is the reason we serve Scouting, to develop outstanding young people who care about their community. Cole is a selfless, servant leader in our community and has a bright future ahead of him,” said John L. Coleman, Jr., Scout Executive/CEO of Longs Peak Council, Boy Scouts of America.

The Longs Peak Council, Boy Scouts of America serves over 8,000 young men and women in northern Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska.

To learn more about the Longs Peak Council or to join Scouting: www.longspeakbsa.org

To Join Scouting go to: www.BeAScout.org