Earth Day Fort Collins Inspires Action Through Volunteerism.

The Sustainable Living Association presents the ninth annual Earth Day Fort Collins on Saturday, April 20th from 11:00 AM-5:00 PM at Civic Center Park in Old Town.

Earth Day Fort Collins is a combination of activities and events for the entire family, featuring informational booths and displays, arts and crafts, an electric vehicle ride and drive, live music, speakers, local food, and a beer garden. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a donation or nonperishable food items for the Food Bank of Larimer County.

The Sustainable Living Association will once again partner with the City of Fort Collins to continue educating our community on the Climate Action Plan and how we can collectively achieve the community-wide goals towards carbon neutrality by 2050. City departments will provide informational and educational opportunities for attendees of all ages.

Earth Day is designed to educate and involve community members in local environmental efforts, projects, and organizations by inspiring action through volunteerism and other means of support for local programs. Earth Day provides attendees an opportunity to learn what area businesses, non-profits, and local governments do to support this global environmental effort and how citizens can get involved.

New event and activities include:

Congressman Joe Neguse will join in the celebration to share his passion for the environment and how Colorado engages in protection and preservation efforts.

Vendors from the Winter Farmer’s Market will be in attendance with their spring goods, highlighting local and sustainable products.

Fort Collins Cycling Club will be coordinating two group cycling rides to encourage healthy lifestyles and alternative transportation.

Brand Spakin’ Used will be hosting an up-cycled fashion show on the main stage to demonstrate the second life of used clothing.

Local nonprofits like The Growing Project have partnered with Earth Day to host a Service Day at their location, where volunteers can help prep and plant garden beds in the morning before coming to the event.

Earth Day Fort Collins is going to also be hosting a Community-Wide Free Stuff Swap. Throughout the day, community members are encouraged to bring stuff *(clothing, gear, household items, etc) to the event to give away. They are also encouraged to take anything that has been left by fellow community members. This activity demonstrates re-use at a community-wide scale. *Some items can not be accepted and the full list can be found here.

Earth Day continues to offer the electric vehicle ride and drive, designed to provide attendees with the first-hand experience of this technology and to answer questions about how these vehicles are more efficient and helping to reduce CO2 emissions. This year also includes the Youth Writing Contest and winners will be featured on the Main Stage along with performances from youth musicians.

Earth Day is a global movement that encourages and inspires community members to honor the Earth EVERY DAY and to make efforts toward conservation and preservation of our planet for current and future generations.

Earth Day has inspired and mobilized individuals and organizations worldwide to demonstrate their commitment to environmental protection and sustainability. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world.

The Sustainable Living Association is a non-profit organization that brings the concept and practices of sustainable lifestyles into everyday life. SLA serves Northern Colorado, providing opportunities designed to educate people of all ages and backgrounds on the three dynamics of sustainable community development, which include Economy, Ecology, and Equity. Earth Day Fort Collins is one of several annual SLA events that connect people with opportunities for communication and learning while cultivating trusting relationships among people, organizations, and institutions. As a community working collectively, our impact continues to grow through outreach and education.

To learn more about Earth Day Fort Collins, visit: www.sustainablelivingassociation.org