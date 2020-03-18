Earth Day to be Celebrated Virtually – At Least for Now

From Earth Day Fort Collins: A Message to our Community

As we learn how to adapt to the challenges presented by Coronavirus (COVID 19) we are all confronting difficult decisions on a daily basis. In an effort to support the health and safety of our community the Sustainable Living Association has made arrangements to host a virtual Earth Day celebration between April 18th-22nd. The 10th Annual Earth Day Fort Collins event has been rescheduled to September 19th at Civic Center Park from 11am-5pm. We know there are many pressing issues right now and we want you to rest assured that we have your best interest in mind.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

What we are doing:

We are hosting a virtual Earth Day event from April 18th-22nd where we will feature videos, community stories, tips on how to reduce your environmental impacts and fun ideas on how to celebrate Earth Day at home.

Our September 19th event will be a combination of Earth Day activities and a 20-year celebration of the Sustainable Living Associations’ efforts in our community. This family oriented event will feature speakers, exhibitors, music, food and other activities that celebrate Fort Collins as a leader in sustainable practices and climate action.

We are committed to keeping the momentum on environmental protections that will protect our planet for many more years to come. We appreciate the trust you place in us as we all continue to do our part to keep our communities healthy and safe. Take care and be well.

—

To the Future,

Kellie Falbo, Executive Director

SustainableLivingAssociation.org

970-213-9107