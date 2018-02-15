Earth and Sky Night Hike Rescheduled for March 2

By Teddy Parker-Renga, Department of Natural Resources
LOVELAND, Colo. – The Earth and Sky Night Hike originally scheduled for Friday, February 9 at Devil’s Backbone Open Space has been rescheduled for Friday, March 2 at the same location.
Friday, March 2, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. “Earth and Sky Night Hike” Join Larimer County naturalists on an evening hike full of stargazing at Devil’s Backbone Open Space, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34. Learn to identify stars and constellations, and hear their stories throughout the program. Hike rating: Moderate (due to hiking with low light). Please dress appropriately for the weather and bring along some water for the trail and a headlamp if you have one. Program is free, but registration is required. Sign up at offero.larimer.org. Direct questions to Heather at (970) 619-4489.
