Earth and Sky Night Hike Scheduled for Feb. 9 CANCELLED

by Teddy Parker Renga
LOVELAND, Colo. – The Earth and Sky Night Hike originally scheduled for Friday, February 9 at Devil’s Backbone Open Space has been cancelled. Devil’s Backbone remains closed because of wet and muddy trail conditions, so this program cannot be held.
Please join us for other upcoming astronomy programs offered by Larimer County Department of Natural Resources. Visit offero.larimer.org to register and get up-to-date program information.
Friday, March 9, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. “Stargazing with the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society” Join members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society (NCAS) for an up-close look at the night sky over the Rockies. Telescopes will be available for viewing stars, galaxies, planets and more. This open house-style program is located at the Devil’s Backbone Open Space parking lot, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34. Dress warmly for evening temperatures and bring binoculars if you have them. Program is free. Sign up at offero.larimer.org. Registration is encouraged, but not required. For up-to-date weather information, visit www.nocoastro.org. Direct questions to Heather at (970) 619-4489.
Saturday, March 17, 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. “Night Sky Photography” Join Larimer County naturalists at Devil’s Backbone Open Space, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34, to learn how to take beautiful night sky pictures. This program will teach you about astrophotography, including camera set up, focusing and a bit about composition and post-processing. Bring a camera with manual focus, lenses, tripod and a red lens flashlight if you have them. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Heather at (970) 619-4489.
