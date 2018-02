Earth and Sky Night Hike Scheduled for Feb. 9 CANCELLED

by Teddy Parker Renga

LOVELAND, Colo. – The Earth and Sky Night Hike originally scheduled for Friday, February 9 at Devil's Backbone Open Space has been cancelled. Devil's Backbone remains closed because of wet and muddy trail conditions, so this program cannot be held.

Please join us for other upcoming astronomy programs offered by Larimer County Department of Natural Resources. Visit offero.larimer.org to register and get up-to-date program information.

Friday, March 9, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. "Stargazing with the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society" Join members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society (NCAS) for an up-close look at the night sky over the Rockies. Telescopes will be available for viewing stars, galaxies, planets and more. This open house-style program is located at the Devil's Backbone Open Space parking lot, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34. Dress warmly for evening temperatures and bring binoculars if you have them. Program is free. Sign up at offero.larimer.org . Registration is encouraged, but not required. For up-to-date weather information, visit www.nocoastro.org . Direct questions to Heather at (970) 619-4489