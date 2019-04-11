Easter Egg Hunts in Northern Colorado

Grimmster Egg Hunt

Apr 15 at 12 AM – Apr 16 at 12 AM

Hosted by Grimm Brothers Brewhouse

Grimm Brothers have partnered with local business partners to bring back the Grimmster Egg Hunt.

They will be giving out clues to where they are located throughout the week leading up to Easter.

Some of the businesses that they partnered with also added coupons to the eggs for their location. So many prizes and only a week to find them all!!

Prizes include:

Free Pints

Growler Fills

Grimm Swag

Grand Prize:

Free Beer for a Year

NoCo Easter Keg Hunt (11th Annual)

Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 1 PM – 8 PM

The Easter Keg Hunt is an annual event that keeps adults young. A wild and crazy scavenger hunt takes place in Old Town, Fort Collins Colorado. It is the perfect marriage between a road rally and a bar crawl!

Costumes, team color coordination, and ‘Rabbit-Wear’ are encouraged!

Kick-Off takes place at a local watering hole. Teams of 7-9 are gathered. Each team receives a bag filled with ‘tools’ for their hunt!

Once they say the word “GO,” all teams open their first Easter Egg and privately read their first clue. Each clue will lead teams to businesses around town where they will hunt for their eggs and solve clue after clue.

The Easter Keg Hunt is on foot. The cost to participate is just $35 per person. The winning team receives a large keg trophy, and every team receives drinks and goodies along the way. The Hunt takes about 2-4 hours. End with food & drink and ‘Keg Hunt’ stories!

Due to popularity, this event is capped based on venue capacity.

Hunt Date: Saturday, April 20th

Time: Kick-off is at 1:00pm & 2:30pm

Place: Avogadro’s Number

605 S Mason St, Fort Collins 80524

Egg Hunt Day – for Dogs

Friday, April 19, 2019, at 7 AM – 6 PM

Hosted by The Dog Pawlour

2005 S College Ave, Fort Collins, Colorado 80525

A day filled with hunting for Easter eggs for dogs. Eggs with yummy treats inside.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Hosted by Pinecone Apartments

Families are invited to join an Easter Hunt at the clubhouse.

Hidden eggs with tasty treats, prizes, lemonade, and fun guaranteed.

Please RSVP before the event by 04/04/18 to make sure they have enough eggs for all the “bunnies”

Community Egg Hunt

Hosted by The Pursuit Church

April 13th Easter Egg Hunt event from 10-11: 30 am

Linton Elementary School

4100 Caribou Dr, Fort Collins

On April 13th, Easter Egg Hunt event from 10-11: 30 am at Linton Elementary. They have over 2,000 eggs loaded with candies and FREE giveaways from Texas Roadhouse and Scheels.

Also enjoy a bounce house, photo booth, light refreshments, story time, face painting, Kona Ice, Java Drive Espresso and MORE.

The first 50 kids to arrive at the egg hunt will get a FREE Kona Ice!!

Windsong Easter Egg Hunt

Friday, April 19, 2019, at 10 AM – 11 AM UTC-12

On April 19th at 10 am Brunch, A Picture with the Easter Bunny and an Easter Egg Hunt.

Open to the Public, Bring your kiddos. Please RSVP to Windsong at Rock Creek at (970)372-5838!

Celebrate Spring!

Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Hosted by Fort Collins Circus Center

Free!

Easter egg hunt and obstacle course. An instructor will be present to facilitate some flying on the aerial apparatuses. They`as will have juggling scarves and balls and hula hoops to share skills with.

Egg hunt at 12:30 pm followed by 45 min of play time,

Egg hunt at 1:30 pm followed by 45 min of play time,

Final egg hunt at 2:30 pm with 45 min of play time!

Come join in some circus fun.



Let Your Light Shine Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt

Friday, April 19, 2019, at 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Journey Church at Windsor

8075 WCR 72, Windsor, Colorado 80550

Fun-filled family event. There will be a glow in the dark Easter egg hunt (divided by ages), bounce houses, obstacle courses, inflatable games, snacks, photo booth, prizes.

12th Annual Easter Eggstravaganza

Hosted by Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture and Town of Windsor Colorado

The Easter Bunny is stopping by to celebrate the 12th Annual Easter Eggstravaganza. Search for eggs in the water during their egg splash in the indoor pool; take part in our traditional egg hunt in the gym; and enjoy open gym activities, games, and a chance to win prizes. Be sure to bring an Easter basket and swimsuit.

Open gym activities will be from 10:00 a.m. to noon. Egg hunts will start at approximately 10:15 a.m. (Wave 1 – Pool), 10:45 a.m. (Wave 2 – Pool), 11:15 a.m. (Wave 3 – Pool), 11:45 a.m. (Wave 4 – Gym, Non-Swimmers). Please register for your desired wave preference, and please choose only one wave in which to participate.

Cost is $5 through April 18, $8 day of. For ages 3-5. Call 970-674-3500 or visit https://bit.ly/2ICFIMv to register.

Easter at Generations

Hosted by Generations Church – Windsor Campus

Saturday night is a pre-Easter celebration including a pig roast and grilled pineapple, inflatables, egg hunts, and free professional family photos. Stick around afterward to enjoy engaging music and a hope-filled message that will energize and impact your lives.

They will have a gKids experience for children birth-5th grade during service.

Food & Fun | 4:30PM

Egg hunt | 5:30 PM

Worship experience | 6:00 PM

Check out all the details and a full Easter Week Schedule at http://easteratgenerations.church

The Egg Full Moon Hike

Hosted by Beaver Meadows Resort Ranch

April 19, 2019.

The Egg Moon appears on April 19th and is also known as the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Growing Moon, and the Pink Moon. Coastal tribes referred to it as the Full Fish Moon to mark the time when shad swam upstream to spawn. All names indicate the rebirth of Spring and it is heralded with the appearance of the moss pink, or wild ground phlox—one of the first spring flowers.

The view of this beautiful moon from a Cabin Deck or a Late Night Walk cannot be matched by the city. Get away and enjoy the night sky without the light pollution of town.

STAY AND ENJOY THIS BEAUTIFUL MOON, AND GET A LODGING SPECIAL TO BOOT! STAY 1 NIGHT AND GET A 30% ON OUR ALREADY INCREDIBLE SPRINGTIME RATES! STAY 2 OR MORE NIGHTS, AND GET A 40% DISCOUNT!