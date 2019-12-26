ECI SITE CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT BEGINS CONSTRUCTION ON PHASE TWO OF TIMNATH COMMUNITY PARK

ECI Site Construction Management (ECI) is excited to announce that construction for phase two of Timnath’s Community Park began in late November 2019. ECI was selected as the Construction Manager/General Contractor by the Town of Timnath to oversee and orchestrate the entire construction project in collaboration with the Town.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

“ECI looks forward to partnering with the Town on the construction of another great amenity for the people of Timnath here in northern Colorado,” said Ted Johnson, president of ECI. “The residents of Timnath have high expectations for this next phase of the park, and ECI is proud to have assembled a quality team for construction of this project.”

The second phase of the Timnath Community Park will include a more natural style of playground, a large open playfield, additional parking, a new dog park and a custom restroom building. The anticipated completion date of the 12-acre second phase of the project is summer 2020. The first work package including the civil infrastructure and certain site features will be approximately $1.5 million, with the remainder of the project being incorporated before year-end. The park will be delivered under the CM/GC process.

Phase one of Timnath Community Park, located at 5500 Summerfields Pkwy., was completed in summer 2016 and includes a playground, picnic shelter, plaza area, structure for restrooms and storage, and a large open space. It has since become a central location for town events, small concerts, and community gatherings. The phase two expansion of the park is designed to accommodate the rapid growth the Town has experienced in recent years.

Learn more about ECI and its construction of diverse outdoor spaces at www.ecisite.net. Learn more about Timnath Community Park at Timnath.org/living/Timnath-community-park.

Phase two of Timnath Community Park will include a more natural style of playground, a large sod field, additional parking, a new dog park, and a custom restroom building. Courtesy: Town of Timnath.

Timnath Community Park was originally constructed in 2016. ECI will manage the construction process for phase two of the park, slated to begin in late November 2019. Courtesy: Timnath.org.

Founded in 1980, ECI Site Construction Management is a family-focused, passionate and integrity-driven construction company based in Loveland, Colorado, with projects spanning from Wellington to Castle Rock. ECI creates urban environments that stimulate a renewed sense of belonging and is proud to be one of the state’s leading general contractors, focused on complex river work, site development, and recreational outdoor venues. Learn more about ECI and its core values at ecisite.net.