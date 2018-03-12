ECI’s Brian Peterson Joins The Loveland Business Partnership Board of Directors

Nicole Yost – LOVELAND, Colo. – March 8, 2018

The Loveland Business Partnership (LBP) has announced that Brian Peterson, Chairman of the Board and Founder of ECI Site Construction, has joined the LBP as a board member.

Peterson has a long and successful business history in Loveland. Since founding ECI Site Construction Management in 1980, he’s grown the company into an industry leader with a reputation for tackling large, complex projects that require civil and site development work, including downtown redevelopment, park and sports venues and natural area restoration.

Through ECI, Peterson has experience in nearly every facet of the construction business, from on-site on the trenches to business development, expertise he’ll draw on to serve LBP in its mission to create, fund and lead initiatives that boost Loveland’s economic development.

“Brian comes to us with a reputation for business excellence and service to the community in both the public and private spheres,” said Doug Rutledge, chairman of the LBP board. “His forward thinking and business acumen will certainly be an asset to the LBP board of directors, its partners and the Loveland business community.”

LBP’s 2018 board is lead by Rutledge, Dan Mills with Flood and Peterson who serves as LBP’s president and Blaine Rappe with LC Real Estate who serves as treasurer. Diana Precht with Vergent Technologies and Evan Hyatt with Kaiser Permanente joined the board last year.

LBP 2018 Board of Directors

Chairman: Doug Rutledge, founder and Principal of KL&A, Inc.

President: Dan Mills, vice president of Flood and Peterson Insurance

Blaine Rappé, managing broker with LC Real Estate Group

Chad Brent, broker associate/partner, The Group Real Estate

Jack Cantley, co-owner of Sweetheart City Wines.

Harry Devereaux, president of Guaranty Bank, Northern Colorado Market

Jay Dokter,chief executive officer at YouSeeU

Douglas Donahue, former president and current board member of general contractor Gracon LLC—formerly Gracon Corporation

Doug Erion, president and chief executive officer of the ACTIAN family of companies

Evan Hyatt, executive director of operations for Kaiser Permanente in the northern Colorado service area

Kelly Jones, director of economic development for the City of Loveland

Don Marostica, former partner in Loveland Commercial, LLC and former Colorado state senator

Brian Peterson, chairman of the board and Founder of ECI

Diana Precht, owner at Vergent Products

Rocky Turner, founder and chief executive officer of LPR Construction



About the Loveland Business Partnership

The Loveland Business Partnership is a diverse, connected and experienced organization made up of influential thought leaders and solution providers who assist with Loveland’s current business issues. The group connects the right investment resources with the right people to make things happen. Since the 1950’s the LBP has served as the response team that has helped advance Loveland’s economy, ensuring that all parties are working together for the continued health of Loveland’s community. The LBP works together with its partners to create, fund and lead initiatives that boost Loveland’s economic development. Connect with us online at LovelandBusinessPartnership. com.