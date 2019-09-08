Economic Literacy Colorado Hosts Free Stock Market Experience Training for Teachers Across the State

Hannah Hock

720.379.5740

hhock@novitascommunications. com

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Economic Literacy Colorado is offering free teacher training courses for its fall Stock Market Experience, set to launch Monday, September 9. The Stock Market Experience (SME) is a 10-week, robust, online investment simulation program that teaches 3rd through 12th-grade students about saving, investing, personal finance and basic economics.

The SME training sessions are available both on-site or as webinars on September 4, 5, or 17 from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm. Teachers, who need no knowledge of the stock market, will receive an outline of the SME program, a demonstration of the website’s operational features, and an overview of available curriculum resources and lesson plans.

“Providing students with foundational economic knowledge positions them to make wise financial decisions post-graduation,” says Debbie Pierce, president, and CEO of Economic Literacy Colorado. “Our Stock Market Experience is a fun, interactive way to get students excited about managing and investing money.”

The SME is offered free of charge to all Colorado students and teachers due to generous sponsor support. During its 10-week duration, student teams will use intuitive technology to invest a virtual $100,000 in stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and more.

Student teams across the state can compete with others in their same age division. Students and teachers of the first, second, and third-place winning teams in each age division will receive up to $100 in cash prizes at the spring Awards Ceremony.

“We also offer the SME Mentored Investment Challenge,” added Pierce, “which pairs knowledgeable volunteer investors with student teams to provide an added level of support. It is free, fun, and educational for all involved.”

Economic Literacy Colorado is the only Colorado nonprofit dedicated to economic and personal financial literacy professional development for K-12 teachers. The organization was established in 1971 to better prepare students for successful participation in the economy. Economic Literacy Colorado offers university-accredited classes, workshops, online programs, and district training designed to equip Colorado teachers with the knowledge and tools their students will need for lifelong success. For more information about Economic Literacy Colorado, please visit https://econlitco.org/ or call 303-752-2323.