Edgar and Beth Seaworth Celebrate Their 70 Year Anniversary

Edgar Seaworth and Beth Williams were married on July 27, 1949.

They live on the Seaworth farm at 2305 North Taft Hill Road. Edgar moved there in 1943. They were married in the Seaworth family home that was once a hotel and stage station in LaPorte, CO and moved to farm in the 1860’s.

Edgar met Beth in the 1940’s while they were attending High School at Cache La Poudre in LaPorte.

Edgar is retired from farming and cattle feeding. In the late 1980’s he took up restoring old John Deer and Hi-Crop tractors and kids’ pedal tractors. Due to ill health he hasn’t been to his shop in several months, but hopes to soon.

Beth is a member of First Presbyterian Church and is retired from 45 years of cleaning houses and 32 years of senior bowling.

Edgar and Beth have four children. Their son Gary “Mike” and Nancy “Sis” are deceased. Daughter Connie Roper and husband Steve live in Windsor; son Bill and wife Paulette live and work on the family farm on Taft Hill.

Edgar and Beth have 3 grandsons’ Doug Sipes, Alan Seaworth, and Willy Seaworth. They have 1 grand daughter Kristal Brendon, 1 great-grandson; 2 great grand-daughters and 1 great-great grandson.