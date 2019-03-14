Efficiency Works provides free LEDs to local food banks

Efficiency Works staff will deliver 3,800 LED replacement bulbs to the food bank whose staff will provide them to their clients for free. The 3,800 LED bulbs have an estimated annual electric bill savings of over $5,600. Efficiency Works will deliver more than 6,000 LEDs to food banks in its service territory in March and April. After delivery to the Fort Collins location, food bank staff will deliver 1,500 bulbs to the Loveland food bank location. Efficiency Works helps to support income-qualified programs available to our member communities.

Efficiency Works is a collaboration of common efficiency programs between the utilities of Estes Park Light & Power, Fort Collins Utilities, Longmont Power & Communications, Loveland Water and Power and Platte River Power Authority. Efficiency Works can help improve the comfort of your home or business, save money on your utility bills and support environmental stewardship.

Who: Income-qualified customers in Fort Collins and Loveland

What: Energy- and cost-saving LED light bulbs provided for free

When: Monday, March 18, 9 a.m.

Where: Food Banks for Larimer County, 1301 Blue Spruce Drive, Fort Collins

For more information visit EfficiencyWorks.org.