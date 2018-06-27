Eighth Judicial District announces District Court vacancy

Rob McCallum, Public Information Officer, Colorado Judicial Department

Commission sets date to select nominees

The Eighth Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet August 28, 2018, at the LCJusticeCenter (201 La Porte Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80521) to interview and select nominees for appointment by the governor to the office of district judge for the Eighth Judicial District (Jackson and Larimer counties). The vacancy will be created by the retirement of the Honorable Devin R. Odell. The vacancy will occur on Oct. 6, 2018.

To be eligible, the applicant must be a qualified elector of the Eighth Judicial District at the time of investiture and must have been admitted to the practice of law in Colorado for five years. The current annual salary for this position is $163,303. The initial term of office of a district judge is a provisional term of two years; thereafter, the incumbent district judge, if approved by the voters, has a term of six years.

Application forms are available from the office of the ex officio chair of the nominating commission, Justice Melissa Hart, 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80203; and the office of the district administrator, Janelle Brunin, 201 La Porte Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80521. Applications also are available on the court’s home page at http://www.courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm

The original, signed application and an identical copy stored as a PDF must be filed with the ex officio chair no later than 4 p.m. on July 19, 2018. Late applications will not be considered. Any person wishing to suggest a candidate to fill the vacancy may do so by letter to be submitted to any member of the nominating commission, with a copy to the ex officio chair, no later than 4 p.m. on July 12, 2018.

The members of the nominating commission for the Eighth Judicial District are*: Michael Blanton, Walden; Richard Gast, Thomas Milligan, Tracy Oldemeyer, and Kathleen Smith, all of Fort Collins; and Stephen Tool, Windsor.

Editor’s Note: Contact information for the nominating commission members

• Michael Blanton, P.O. Box 870, Walden, CO 80480

• Richard Gast, 323 S. College, Suite 1, Fort Collins, CO 80524

• Thomas Milligan, 1403 Ripple Ct., Fort Collins, CO 80521

• Tracy Oldemeyer, 330 S. College Ave., Suite 300, Fort Collins, CO 80424-7163

• Stephen Tool, 6808 Spanish Bay Dr., Windsor, CO 80550

• Kathleen Smith, 2038 Vermont Dr., Ste. 203, Fort Collins, CO 80526

*This commission currently has one vacancy.

JUDICIAL NOMINATING COMMISSION

APPLICATION FOR COLORADO STATE COURT JUDGESHIP

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY

Instructions

1. The application form for a Colorado state court judgeship can be found on the Judicial Branch website at http://www.courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm. You should only use the application that says it was updated 04/09. Do not use a prior version of the application. Please be complete and thorough in answering the questions; and, if an answer to any question requires more space than provided, attach a separate sheet of paper for each question.

2. Do not change the margins or font size on the application.

3. You must submit one original signed application along with an identical copy of your application electronically as a PDF file (preferably in text searchable format) on a CD or flash drive (these will not be returned). The electronic application does not need to contain a signature. If your application materials include multiple documents (i.e., cover letter, personal statement, reference letters) these documents should be combined into one single PDF document with the reference letters attached last.

4. You may submit letters of reference of not less than three and not more than five individuals who are in a position to comment upon your qualifications for a judicial position. You may include the reference letters with your application or have them sent directly to us at the address below. If sent directly by the author, they need only send us one original letter (in paper). If you include them with your application materials, please submit the original paper letter and also include it as part of your electronic application. It is your responsibility to ensure that all letters of reference are submitted to us by the application filing deadline.

5. Submit your original signed application along with the electronic copy to the following address:

Eighth Judicial District Nominating Commission

c/o Justice Melissa Hart

Supreme Court Clerk’s Office

2 E. 14th Avenue

Denver, CO 80203

If you are hand-delivering your application, please deliver it to the Clerk’s Office. We do not accept emails of any application materials.

6. Your application must be filed no later than: 4 p.m. on July 19, 2018.

7. Call Nikky in the Colorado Supreme Court Clerk’s Office with questions: 720-625-5175