Emergency closure at Mitani-Tokuyasu State Wildlife Area put into effect

Jason Clay

CPW NE Region PIO

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – An emergency closure at the Mitani-Tokuyasu State Wildlife Area east of Greeley has been executed due to oil and gas construction currently taking place on the property, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Thursday.

All public activity is prohibited on the State Wildlife Area until the closure is lifted. This will affect waterfowl hunters looking to make reservations on the property, as CPW will not be taking those until an end-date of construction activity is solidified.

The closure is expected to last until mid-November, but officials do not have an exact end date at this time.

Please direct any questions on the closure to CPW’s Fort Collins office by calling 970-472-4300

