Employer participation increases at the 2018 WY-CO spring regional job fair

The Larimer County Workforce Center, State of Wyoming Workforce Services, Weld County Workforce Services, and Workforce of Boulder County again join together on April 3, 2018 for the WY-CO Spring Regional Job Fair at the First National Bank Building at The Ranch.

The number of participating employers keeps growing with many businesses offering a broad range of employment opportunities in Northern Colorado and Southeastern Wyoming. Energy, customer service, healthcare, hospitality, construction, tourism, law enforcement, retail manufacturing, professional administrative are only a few of the areas where businesses are hiring.

Whether hoping to land a better job, new career direction, or simply find a fresh start, job-seekers will find much to choose from. “We expect almost 60 employers at this event,” said Jackie Tuck, Senior Business Development Consultant at the Larimer County Workforce Center. “This is a perfect opportunity for job-seekers to speak directly to someone face-to-face.” Dress appropriately, be prepared to interview, and have several resume copies.

The WY-CO Spring Regional Job Fair is a free event, and no registration is required.

Job Fair information :

April 3, 2018 – Larimer County Fairgrounds, Loveland, Colorado

First National Bank Building – South Hall

• 3 p.m. – 3: 30 p.m. For U.S. Veterans only

• 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Open to the public

Job seekers can learn more by visiting larimerworkforce.org/wy-co-regional-job-fair-spring-2018/