English tea time and the language of flowers

by Libby James

North Forty News

Mary Monroe, master gardener, CSU Extension Service, will share the Victorian “language of flowers” at a full English tea hosted by the Fort Collins Marie LaFitte chapter of Questers.

To be held Saturday, June 23, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Masonic Temple, 225 Oak St. in Fort Collins, all proceeds go directly to the Quester Preservation and Restoration Fund. This is a great opportunity to enjoy delicious food and tea in a relaxing atmosphere, meet other Questers, and discover new possibilities for your own flower garden.

