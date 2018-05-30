Escaped offender has ties to Larimer County

Canon City, CO

On May 29, 2018 offender Michael Onorato 150249 was unable to be located at the 3:00 AM count at Four Mile Correctional Center. An Emergency Count was initiated and confirmed the offender was missing. The offender was at work on an outside work crew at the cow dairy when he went missing. The Colorado Department of Corrections Inspector General’s Office and local law enforcement were immediately notified. Offender Onorato is currently serving time for Motor Vehicle Theft (6 Years Larimer County), Drug Abuse (20 months Denver County), and Robbery (3 Years Larimer County). His sentences are to run concurrent to each other. The incident is currently under investigation by the Office of the Inspector General and local law enforcement. Because it is an active investigation no further details can be released at this time. Anyone that has any information as to the whereabouts of this individual should call the Colorado Department of Corrections Fugitive Tips line (866) 873-6305, the command center at (719) 226-4001 or local law enforcement.

*Be advised the offender has grown out his hair and has facial hair.