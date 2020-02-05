Estes Park and Larimer County to Host Open Houses Over Changes in County, Town Planning Services

Estes Park and Larimer County are holding public open houses at Estes Park Town Hall, 2nd Floor, 170 MacGregor Ave., February 5 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and February 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to discuss transitioning to separate land use planning services.

The planning for both inside Estes Park town limits as well as unincorporated areas of the Estes Valley will begin April 1, 2020. Larimer County will be overseeing the unincorporated areas while the town of Estes Park will plan for within the town limits

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Some of the topics that will be covered at these public houses include but are not limited to; ideas for a new town planning commission and town board of adjustment along with anticipated planning differences between both the town and unincorporated land use planning.

The town of Estes Park will host the open house on February 12 with town officials present. Any and all property owners and stakeholders in Estes Park are encouraged to be present at this open house. Larimer County will host the earlier open house on February 5 and will have county staff present and available. The county urges property owners and stakeholders in unincorporated areas of Estes Valley to attend that session.

For more information about the planning services transitions and more, visit their websites at https://www.larimer.org/planning/estes-valley and www.estes.org/planningandzoning.