Event Season Returns to Downtown!

Cameron Lalor

Fort Collins, CO – Summer is nearly here, and with so much happening each and every day in historic Downtown Fort Collins, a bit of planning is key! From afternoon concerts in Oak Street Plaza to movies on the Old Town Square Stage, to the Colorado Brewers’ Festival, Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest and much more, keep an eye out for a wide array of events, promotions, and festivals produced by the Downtown BusinessAssociation. All events are completely free and fun for the whole family unless otherwise indicated.

The DBA cordially invites you to join us this summer!

Downtown Sessions Concert Series – First Fridays from June – October

Head to Old Town on the first Friday of each month June through October for the Downtown Sessions Concert Series on the Old Town Square Stage! Featuring a diverse line-up of small-medium sized Colorado musical acts, plus beer service from Odell Brewing and High Country Beverage, these concerts are free and open to the public! http://downtownfortcollins.com/events/downtown-summer-sessions

Old Town Car Show – June 2nd

The Old Town Car Show presented by Nelsen’s Auto Tech Center & Heilbrun’s NAPA is back on June 2nd from 10am – 3pm in Downtown Fort Collins! Head to historic Old Town and check out hundreds of custom cars, street rods, fat fender street rods, muscle cars, classic motorcycles, classic cars and classic trucks and more as they line the Downtown streets. http://downtownfortcollins.com/events/old-town-car-show

Noontime Notes Concert Series – Tuesdays from June – July 31st

Looking for some family-friendly weekday activities for the whole family? Than check out Noontime Notes, an intimate lunchtime concert series in Oak Street Plaza with live small scale music performances. These weekly concerts begin the first Tuesday in June and continue on consecutive Tuesdays through the last week of July. The concerts are FREE and open to the public! So grab lunch, a picnic blanket, and head to Old Town for some live music and sunshine! http://downtownfortcollins.com/events/noontime-notes-concert-series

Summer Splash – June 9th

School’s out, come make a splash and enjoy the sunshine at the 3rd Annual Summer Splash in Old Town Square, Saturday June 9th from 11am – 2pm! Free and fun for the whole family, head on down to historic Old Town Square for fun toys on the Splash Pad, face-painters, oversized coloring books and much more! We’ll see you there! http://downtownfortcollins.com/events/summer-splash

The Summit at Colorado Brewers’ Festival – June 22nd

Ticketed, 21+ eventStart your Colorado Brewers’ Festival weekend by sampling unlimited specialty beers served by the brewers themselves! Experience the premier specialty beer event in Northern Colorado, featuring 60+ beers from 35+ breweries, including rare and smallbatch beers served by the Brewers’ themselves. Plus, enjoy light bites and small plate appetizers from some of Old Town’s finest food artisans and restaurateurs! http://downtownfortcollins.com/events/all-brewers-eve

Breakfast & Brews – June 23rd

Ticketed, 21+ event

Before heading to the Colorado Brewers’ Festival on Saturday, June 23rd, start your morning by enjoying festival beers paired with an exquisite breakfast at this special Brewers’ Festival brunch at Union Bar & Soda Fountain! Festival Tasting Package included! http://downtownfortcollins.com/events/breakfast-brews

29th Annual Colorado Brewers’ Festival – June 23rd & 24th

The 29th edition of the award-winning Colorado Brewers’ Festival returns to Downtown Fort Collins on June 22nd, 23rd, and 24th, 2018! The weekend festivities feature 150+ Colorado beers, 40+ Colorado breweries, food vendors, artisan exhibitors and 10+ hours of live music on the Choice Organics Stage in Washington Park! http://downtownfortcollins.com/events/colorado-brewers-festival

Outdoor Movie Nights in Old Town Square – Tuesday from July – August 7th

Come one, come all to the Outdoor Movie Nights in Old Town Square! This free, family-friendly event features a new movie on a blow up screen on the Old Town Square Stage each Tuesday evening from July 10th – August 7th. The flicks start at at dusk between 8:15pm and 8:30pm! http://downtownfortcollins.com/events/dda-movie-night

Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest – August 10th – 12th

Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest is a free, three-day music festival held each August in historic downtown Fort Collins. The 2018 festival will take place August 10th, 11th and 12th. In addition to a large Colorado lineup, three renowned headliners anchor main stage performances each night. This free community music festival features a variety of genres and includes a family-centered Kids’ Music Adventure. http://www.bohemiannights.org/bohemian-nights-at-newwestfest.html

Downtown Summer Sales – July 12th – 15th

The Downtown community takes the summer fun to the streets with the annual Downtown Summer Sales! Make a day of shopping in historic downtown as 25+ of Old Town’s most unique shops bring fun displays and great savings right to the downtown sidewalks. Enjoy the great summer weather while meandering through downtown to check out the great bargains, beautiful art galleries and numerous attractions! http://downtownfortcollins.com/events/downtown-summer-sale

Downtown Fort Collins Business Association (DBA) would like to thank our Annual Sponsors, Kaiser Permanente, Colorado State University, Odell Brewing Co, High Country Beverage, Eye Center of Northern Colorado, First National Bank, and Dellenbach Motors. The DBA, a non-profit corporation, is organized to assist in the promotion, development and improvement of the Downtown Area of Fort Collins, Colorado. Its mission is to “Advance the vitality and prosperity of Downtown, the heart of Fort Collins,” with the vision that Downtown Fort Collins will be recognized as a premier destination and respected as one of the most prosperous and vital business districts in Colorado. The DBA represents more than 200 members and produces community-favorite events and promotions such as Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest, Colorado Brewers’ Festival, Great Plates of Downtown, Tiny Tot Halloween, the Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony, St. Patrick’s Day Parade and dozens of other events.