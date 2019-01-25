Everyone’s a Winner as Parry’s Pizzeria & Bar in Johnstown

Parry’s Pizzeria & Bar Celebrates One Year Anniversary on February 9 on National Pizza Day from 11 a.m. to close. A family affair featuring new menu items, pizza specials, Parry’s Pints deals, face painters and balloon artists.

Parry’s has eight locations throughout Colorado with 600 taps between them offering a steady rotation of craft beer. Colorado-born but with roots in the Big Apple, Parry’s Pizza provides a wide variety of NY-style offerings including pizza, calzones, and hot wings. One step inside any of Parry’s Pizzeria & Bar location and you’ll get a vibrant NY vibe without leaving Colorado.

As part of the celebration, Parry’s Pizzeria in Johnstown (4874 Thompson Pkwy, Johnstown, Colorado 80534) is launching an “Everyone’s a Winner” promotion and birthday bash. Dine in between now and February 10 at Parry’s (Johnstown location only) to receive a sealed envelope (limit one per customer), and bring the envelope back to Parry’s between January 28 – February 10 for an opportunity to win Nuggets tickets, VIP brewery tours at New Belgium Brewing and Odell Brewing Company, a taproom experience at Loveland Aleworks, free pizza for a year and more.

This is their way to say thank you for an amazing year. In addition to the promotion and anniversary party, Parry’s will have new menu items starting February 4.

