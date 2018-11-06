Everything You Need to Get into the Holiday Spirit!

Local alumni, parents, friends and Rams Fans are invited to join us for a holiday edition of Alumni Night Out. The evening features a Parade of Lights Preview with our very own CSU Marching Band followed by the 2018 Holiday Spectacular at the University Center for the Arts.

The hometown parade preview gives those who aren’t able to make it down to Denver for the Parade of Lights the opportunity to still enjoy a phenomenal performance from our beloved marching band. The Preview will take place on the streets surrounding the UCA and is free to attend! And, as a special perk, Alumni Association members will receive a free cup of hot coffee or hot chocolate from the Human Bean Truck to enjoy during the show.

Following the Parade Preview, guests are encouraged to make a night of it at the 2018 Holiday Spectacular performance presented by the UCA. The family-friendly and popular annual presentation features performances from CSU ensembles and other special guests. This charming evening of traditional, secular, and sacred holiday music is a celebration of community, and includes something for all ages to enjoy.

Alumni Night Out: Parade of Lights Preview and Holiday Spectacular

Thursday, Nov. 29

University Center for the Arts

1400 Remington St., Fort Collins

Parade Preview

6 p.m. (Performance is approx. 20 minutes long.)

The CSU Marching Band will perform along Remington Street outside of the UCA.

Free to attend, but registration is requested.

Holiday Spectacular

7 p.m.

$10/under the age of 18; $22/adult

Limited seats within the CSU Alumni group block.

REGISTER

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.