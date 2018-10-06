Exhibit, Create and Celebrate the Lincoln Center’s 40th Anniversary

As part of the upcoming exhibit celebrating the Lincoln Center’s 40th Anniversary, we will be exhibiting artwork created by the Fort Collins community, inspired by the Lincoln Center. We invite you to come to Lincoln Center, get inspired and submit artwork for our exhibit.

If you want to be part of the show, please deliver completed artwork to the Lincoln Center gallery on October 10, from 4–6 p.m. The work doesn’t need to be framed, but please provide the method for display.

We invite the community to stop by and be inspired, Saturday, October 6, from 1-5pm. Bring your art supplies and spend some time creating on site.

In addition to community supplied artwork, the 40th Anniversary Exhibit will feature artifacts from the Lincoln Center’s past as well as new creations using historic Lincoln Center theatre seats as a base by Fort Collins artists Anne Bossert and Amelia Caruso. Anne and Amelia will be creating in the Gallery during the month of October.

The exhibit will be open October 16-December 1. For information, visit lctix.com/exhibitions.

Be Part of the FoCoCreates Arts and Culture Master Plan

Attend the Community Issues Forum hosted by the CSU Center for Deliberation to learn more about the plan and provide input and feedback.

When: October 10, 2018

What: Community Issues Forum – FoCocreates Plan

Where: Fort Collins Senior Center

Address: 1200 Raintree Drive Fort Collins, CO 80526

Times: 6:00-8:30pm

Public Event (This event is designed for all citizens to learn more about and give feedback to the draft plan)

RSVP at https://colostate.az1. qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ 3myJbQ4mblLZi9n

AND Enter your feedback through the interactive OurCity website at:https://ourcity.fcgov.com/ fococreates

