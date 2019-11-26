Experience holiday cheer outdoors this year with Colorado Parks and Wildlife

With a number of activities and gifting occasions slated for the upcoming weeks, Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites you to celebrate the holiday season with us. Whether you prefer snowshoeing across a snowy landscape or warming up by a crackling fire with a magazine, our 41 Colorado state parks or online store offers a wide selection of activities and items for you to enjoy and to share with loved ones.

State Park Events

Several state parks have organized fun outdoor activities for all ages to mark the holidays. Take a stroll on the trails and warm up with some cider or hot cocoa during the Old Fashioned Holiday Celebration at Roxborough, participate in the Moosemas Tree Cut and Open House at State Forest, enjoy refreshments and making holiday crafts at Highline Lake, Lathrop and Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, or bring the kids for a truly magical Princess and Reindeer Day at Barr Lake.

“The Holidays are a great time to come out for a hike with loved ones,” said Roxborough State Park Manager Ben Vinci. “It’s always great to see the community gathering around special events like these to meet others that share their love of the outdoors and Colorado’s beautiful natural resources.”

Visit the CPW Calendar to find more holiday activities at a state park near you.

The Perfect Holiday Gift

For those that love living life outside, share some seasonal cheer with a gift from CPW. Recreationists, hunters, and anglers alike can enjoy the one-of-a-kind items found at our state park visitor centers or online store. Specially designed park shirts, colorful patches, books and decals provide unique gifts not found in any mall.

If you’re having trouble deciding which item is best for your loved ones, CPW gift certificates allow them to choose how to enjoy Colorado’s great outdoors in any season. Gift certificates can be purchased and redeemed online, by phone at 800-244-5613 or at any CPW office or park.

For a one-size-fits-all option, CPW’s Colorado Outdoors magazine puts our amazing wildlife and wild places directly in your hands. Every issue pairs valuable insights from wildlife, hunting, and angling experts with breathtaking photography from across the state. Each issues also includes information about upcoming events, environmental news, volunteer opportunities and more.

Subscribe to or gift Colorado Outdoors and receive your choice of our annual hunting guide or fishing guide for free – or get both guides for just $2.50 more. As a Cyber Monday special, subscriptions will be 50% off on Dec. 2 from 12:01 a.m. to midnight.

This year, give the gift of outdoor cheer and enjoy getting out to Live Life Outside To learn more about outdoor recreation in Colorado, visitcpw.state.co.us.