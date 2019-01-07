EXPERTS DISCUSS WATER ISSUES AT LOCAL CRAFT BREWERIES

Poudre Pub Talk™ Series for 2019 announced. Merging two hot topics in Fort Collins: craft beer and the water that makes it. The Poudre Heritage Alliance brings leading water experts, cultural historians, and local craft brewers under one roof with a mission to discuss water issues. This is a free, informative, and entertaining series of Poudre Pub Talks™ hosted January through March 2019 leading up to the finale, the second annual Poudre Pour Saturday, March 30, 2019.





The Cache la Poudre River is in jeopardy due to growing demand, pollution, climate change, and other factors. These are some of the topics discussed at large during the talks with an expert to moderate and inform.

The 2019 Poudre Pub Talk™ series kicks off on Saturday, January 5, 2019, from 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm at Snowbank Brewing. Jennifer Kovecses from the Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed and Nate Boschmann from Wildlands Restoration Volunteers will discuss the importance of watershed health and current initiatives taking place in the Poudre River corridor.



On the following Saturday, January 12, from 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm at Soul Squared Brewing, Zach Thode, a cattle rancher from Livermore, will discuss how irrigation technology benefits local communities and economies. Zach spent his career as an agricultural engineer, constructing municipal water treatment facilities across Colorado and Wyoming, and designing large-scale, gravity-fed irrigation water systems.



The complete Poudre Pub Talk™ series features guest speakers talking about a range of subjects related to local water, its use, and its history which can be found here: https://poudreheritage.org/pub-talks/



Highlights from the 2018 Pub Talk series include a book reading and signing by Tershia d’Elgin, author of the “Man Who Thought He Owned Water” and descendant of former Colorado Governor Benjamin Eaton. During her Intersect Brewery Pub Talk in January 2018, d’Elgin also donated a family painting of Benjamin Eaton’s original homestead along the Poudre River to the Colorado State University Water Resources Archive. The online link to this special collection can be found here: https://mountainscholar.org/handle/10217/186458.



The Poudre Heritage Alliance and our craft beverage partners invite you to join us in celebrating the wonders of water and protecting our water heritage for this and future generations.

The Poudre Pour is an educational celebration of water from the Poudre River. The event features a variety of craft beverage tastings, entertainment, educational discussions, hands-on activities, an art exhibition and silent auction, and more. https://poudreheritage.org/event/poudre-pour-2019/

