4th annual Expressions Art Exhibit Expressions artists at work

by Julius Lisi

I can remember moving to Fort Collins 20 years ago and taking part in the monthly

First Friday Art Walks. You could go from gallery to gallery, about every half block in Old

Town, looking at paintings and sculpture, snacking on nice food spreads and the occasional

glass of wine, meeting and talking to the artists. It was exciting (if you like art) and fun. Most of

those galleries have closed now, as culture has moved off the street and onto the internet. But

First Friday is still a thing and still worthwhile.

You can capture some of that old excitement by attending the 4th annual Expressions

Art Exhibit at the Carnegie Center for Creativity (200 Mathews St.) for the Old Town First

Friday Art Walk on Aug. 2nd. The exhibit will feature ten of the best artists and artisans in

Northern Colorado. An artist’s reception runs from 6 to 9 pm and will offer a generous food

spread, free wine, live music and some damn good art along with the artists who created it.

Besides the art on display, there will also be bins of art (originals and reproductions) you can

browse through.

If you can’t make it to the Expressions reception at the Carnegie on Aug 2nd, there will

also be an Open House there on Saturday, July 27th. Many of the artists will be there, and

there will be snacks and refreshments, from 1 to 4 pm. If you want to just quietly contemplate the

art on your own, the show runs from July 24th to August 3rd (Wednesday through Saturday

noon to 6 pm, also 6-9 pm on First Friday).

The historic Carnegie Building (built in 1903) was originally the Fort Collins Library and is

now arguably one of the nicest art venues in Northern Colorado.

Taking part in the show (in no particular order) are: Christine Torrez, showcasing some

fascinating abstract work which will explore the vibrational effects of color and negative space.

Laura Young, showing detailed, delicate ink and watercolors of native birds and trees. Kay

Dudek, whose fiber/textile/felted art sculptures will make you think and sometimes laugh.

Jennifer Spencer will unveil an exciting new body of large paintings, bold and expressive oils in

a modern style. Steve Germaine specializes in lathe turned crafts in a spare Native style, using

elements of texture, color, fire and stone/metal inlays. Victoria Lisi will feature her new body of

watercolor/gold leaf work “In Search of the Divine Feminine.” Margueritte Meier, using a variety

Expressions Art Exhibit of media in a style of contemporary realism will explore the mysteries of nature, suggesting the

ethereal world hidden. Patty Hughes will showcase abstract work using a variety of

media, including a collage. Andrea Gabel (with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from CSU) will attempt to

capture the spirit of the living land in her Plein airs. Steve Grey-Wilson’s favorite medium is

pastels, featuring large paintings of biking in Colorado.

The Expressions show has its own website: https://sites.google.com/view/expressions-

show/home, where you can check out the artists and find links to their individual websites.

So mark those dates on your calendar: Artist’s Reception Aug. 2, 6-9 pm and Open House, July

27 1-4 pm, both at the Carnegie Center for Creativity on Mathews St. Bring the whole family, or

bring a date or a friend, or just bring yourself. Be a part of the community, have some fun, and

support your local artists.