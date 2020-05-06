Warriors of the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard will fly F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft around Colorado cities and towns on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm to salute those fighting on the front lines of the war against COVID-19.

The Warriors will fly over Northern Colorado at about 4:35, starting in Greeley (4:35), Fort Collins (4:38), Loveland (4:40), and Estes Park (4:42).

As part of Operation American Resolve, Air Force units around the country are conducting flyovers in an effort to boost morale during this time of severe health and economic impacts resulting from the pandemic.

“We are really excited to show our appreciation for those men and women who are risking their lives every day in the front lines of the War on COVID-19” said U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler, commander, 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard. “So many of our community members, Coloradans, and fellow Americans have experienced overwhelming hardship as a result of this invisible enemy and we hope that the sound of freedom will inspire a sense of community and optimism.”

The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Air Force Base, Aurora, Colo. They will be seen at multiple locations from Fort Collins to Pueblo, Colo., including Fort Carson and the mountain communities of Vail, Aspen, Estes Park and surrounding areas.

“We hope that when our fellow citizens hear the jets fly over, they will know that we remain strong as a nation and we will get through this as one team,” Fesler said. “We are proud to serve alongside the first responders and essential personnel who are fighting the COVID-19 battle here in our state and we salute their service.”

See the flyer with times and locations of the flyover:

See a video about the Colorado National Guard and its history: