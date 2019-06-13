How do you create a Fab Friday Beach Party? Let’s see we will start with the Kahuna Beach Party Band with the Beach Boys Tribute act with hilarious onstage antics. Then we add in the Sexy and Sassy Cupcake Cabaret Burlesque troupe, stir gently, then add in Burlesque Chanteuse Bella Fire. Toss with a dance number featuring the music of Gladys Knight. Allow all performers to simmer while the outrageous juggling of SMIRK of Denver takes the stage. For the dessert course, we have 32 dancers grooving to the music of the Bee Gees! What you end up with is Fab Friday Beach Party, Friday, June 14, 2019, in the Performance Hall of the Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia Street, Fort Collins. Show starts at 7:30 with photo fun in the lobby before the show starts. Tickets available at LCTIX.COM. Prices $14-35 VIP. VIP includes a free cocktail and beach goodies. 63 performers all working together to raise money for The Larimer County Humane Society and Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay Clinic. More information available at lebuoneazioniproductions.com

Show is Rated R.