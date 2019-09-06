Fall Harvest Brewfest… Bringing You Beer with Pedigree!

A brewfest for brewers? You bet. “Over the past decade, brewers have said this is one of their favorite events. We’ve been lucky enough to have many of the actual brewers pouring because they love the vibe, the community and the opportunity to support Animal House {Rescue}”, says Brian Hurst, a co-producer of the event. “When we started out in 2009, it was on a whim after being involved in a friend’s fest in Denver. We wanted to expand on what was happening in the craft beer world and partner with a beneficiary, which led us to Ali Eccleston and Animal House Rescue”. It turned out to be a perfect pairing. “We love dogs and beer and knew at least a few others would feel the same.”

The feel from the time you hit the first tasting room is a buzz of mutual appreciation between brewers and patrons. Forget about the mayhem of all-you-can-taste brewfests, there is more than enough elbow room to explore throughout the Lincoln Center. From ballrooms to common areas, rooftop deck to a chill outdoor terrace space the venue offers multiple places for your palate to wander. The event pulls from the best in local musicianship and features talent from start to finish with accompaniment throughout the venue to keep your senses in play. Depending on the location you take a “sip-stop”, there are multiple opportunities to perk up your ears to a variety of musical turns.

The event has come a long way since the launch at the Sunset Event Center in Old Town. In the inaugural year, just under 180 attendees came in to imbibe in both budding and anchor breweries that have grown to be an integral part of the northern Colorado craft beer landscape. The tradition continues today with featured batch favorites along with offerings from a growing number of new breweries, distillers, cideries and a host of other cocktail creatives. “Our event sponsors, community partners, and volunteers through Animal House have been the foundation that has allowed us to continue to build and grow. It’s great to see both new and familiar faces that keep coming back year after year”.

Unlimited samplings are included with ticket prices ranging from $40.00 for general admission and $60.00 for VIP access. MouCo and Nita Crisp will provide small bites with Blazin’ Wood Fired Pizza, Bedrock BBQ and Umami on-site for more substantial fair. For those looking to expand their palate or desire beer alternatives, check out options from Candid Canned Cocktails and Climb Hard Cider or local micro-distillery favorites from Feisty Spirits, Old Town Distilling and Syntax, among others.

Mark your calendars for September 21st. Don’t miss this opportunity to raise a glass and Drink a Beer to Save a Dog!

For more information, FAQ’s and to purchase tickets, visit www.fallharvestbrewfest.com.

For more information on The Animal House, visit www.animalhousehelp.org