Fall Lodging Deals in Southwest Colorado’s Mesa Verde Country

The leaves aren’t the only thing changing in Mesa Verde Country in Southwest Colorado this fall. There is also discounted pricing on some of the best lodging in the area. Here’s a sample of the deals visitors can score on an autumn vacation to Mesa Verde Country. To learn more about planning a visit, go to www.mesaverdecountry.com.

Far View Lodge – Mesa Verde National Park

www.visitmesaverde.com / 970-529-4422 About : The only lodging property within the park, Far View Lodge is a great place to really retreat with limited cell service and no TV to distract you (let the wildlife viewing do that!). Fall Deal : Kiva Room are only $109/night, while Kiva Deluxe Rooms are $129/night.

