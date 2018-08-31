Fall Lodging Deals in Southwest Colorado’s Mesa Verde Country

Christy Nielson
The leaves aren’t the only thing changing in Mesa Verde Country in Southwest Colorado this fall. There is also discounted pricing on some of the best lodging in the area. Here’s a sample of the deals visitors can score on an autumn vacation to Mesa Verde Country. To learn more about planning a visit, go to www.mesaverdecountry.com.
- Far View Lodge – Mesa Verde National Park
www.visitmesaverde.com / 970-529-4422
- About: The only lodging property within the park, Far View Lodge is a great place to really retreat with limited cell service and no TV to distract you (let the wildlife viewing do that!).
- Fall Deal: Kiva Room are only $109/night, while Kiva Deluxe Rooms are $129/night.
- Willowtail Springs (Mancos)
https://www.willowtailsprings.
com / 970-533-7592
- About: Nature, history and art coalesce at Willowtail Springs, which features a 60-acre wetland oasis.
- Fall Deals: Book three or more nights and get 10% off, book five or more nights and get 10% off plus an extra offer (one-hour Tai Chi lesson or private nature tour), book seven or more nights and get 20% off (equivalent to more than a night free!). Please call directly to book. Shoulder Season visitors receive $20 off per night. This special can be booked online.
- Echo Basin Cabin & RV Resort (Mancos)
www.echobasin.com / 970-533-7000
- About: Perfectly situated in the foothills of the San Juan Mountains, this property specializes in weddings, reunions and family vacations.
- Fall Deals: Cabin rentals are $100/night with a three-night minimum. Rates based on four people/cabin. RV sites are just $35/night (two-night minimum) all month after Labor Day. Rates based on two people per RV (extra charge for additional people/pets). Mention these offers to receive the discount.
- Stone Turtle Lodges (Cortez)
www.stoneturtlelodges.com / 970-403-5310
- About: Cozy cabins that are charming and comfortable, they open with two large picture windows to the Sleeping Ute Mountain.
- Fall Deal: Get 15% off when you book a stay of two or more nights.
