Fall: The Season to Celebrate

By: Kareen Kinzli Larsen, Realtor RE/MAX Alliance

As odd as it sounds, the real estate market follows the rhythm of the seasons. Each year, careful and thoughtful planning takes place in January in our cozy, fire-lit living rooms. Contemplations of a larger home, a move to the country, or a simpler lifestyle are born and preparations begin. As plans unfold and bloom in spring, the real estate market comes to life with the force of nature and for sale signs pop up like tulips and daffodils. The market hits a feverish roar in early summer, much like that of a raging Poudre River, as real estate dreams are fulfilled and goals accomplished.

Then, as fall arrives, it’s as if everything softens. The piercing heat of summer wanes and the cool twilight makes us pause, look around at the beauty of our harvests, and realize everything we have accomplished and everything we have to be thankful for.

It is in this spirit of appreciation and celebration that The Kinzli Team at RE/MAX Alliance plans our annual community appreciation event known as The Great Pumpkin Giveaway. Join us on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the RE/MAX Alliance in Wellington, as we celebrate all we have accomplished together, with a simple gift of all things fall; a pumpkin.