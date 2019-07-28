Family Activities Backpacks

​​​​​​​​​​

​This program is a partnership with the Colorado Department of Education, State Library, local library systems, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife. It is meant to encourage Coloradans to visit our State Parks and experience all of the great outdoor recreations that this state has to offer.​

​​Learn more about the Library Backpack Program​.​

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ ​​

Family Activity Backpacks!

Discover our Family Activity Backpacks that visitors can check out at select parks for their journey along the trail. These packs help turn an ordinary hike into a learning adventure in nature! The interactive packs will include: two large bug boxes, magnifiers, various guide books (covering birds, insects, wildflowers and pond or tree life depending on the park), binoculars and a nature journal.

Families can use the contents of the pack to let their imaginations soar or they can use some of the suggested activities for more structured exploration. The packs can help explorers of any age discover how fun the journey can be as they delve in for a closer look of the great outdoors.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

Activity packs may be checked-out at the park visitor centers or office for day use and returned before heading home or back to the campsite.

You can find activity packs at these state parks: