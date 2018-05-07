Family-friendly mountain music in Estes Park

North Forty News

Take a drive and plan to spend the day at the annual Estes Park Mountain Music Festival on May 12, a fundraising event featuring lively bands, family-friendly activities, vendors, and food and beverages. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at the Estes Park Events Complex, 1125 Rooftop Way, with music beginning at noon. Trout Steak Revival takes the stage from 8:00 p.m.-9:30 p.m. to finish the event. Kids 12 and under are free; adult tickets are $30. All proceeds benefit the Estes Park Schools music programs. For details, including a full schedule of music and sample videos of the bands, or to buy tickets, visit https://www.epmmf.org/