Fatal Crash Investigation in Berthoud

David Moore, Public Information Officer

On August 20, 2018, at approximately 11:52 a.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a crash involving a tractor trailer (semi truck) and bicycle at Berthoud Parkway and Bunyan Avenue in Berthoud. The LCSO Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling (CRASH) team responded and is investigating. Colorado State Patrol and Berthoud Fire Protection District also responded to assist.

The investigation thus far has shown the semi truck and bicycle were traveling the same direction (southbound) and the bicycle collided with the passenger side of the semi truck. The 62-year-old Fort Collins man riding the bicycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the semi truck, a 71-year-old Fort Morgan man, was not injured. No other vehicles were involved. CRASH investigators do not suspect drugs/alcohol or speed as factors in the crash at this time.

No further information will be released at this time. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the bicyclist.

Berthoud Parkway was closed for approximately five hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident who has not already spoken to deputies is asked to call Deputy Travis Martin at 970-498-5530.