FCMOD

Fort Collins

Description of Closure:

FCMoD Closure Announcement: COVID-19

Dear FCMoD community,

The museum is and has been closely monitoring the developments of COVID-19 (coronavirus). In an effort to protect the health and safety of staff, volunteers, and visitors, the museum is taking a number of proactive, precautionary measures in response to the outbreak. As such, the museum will temporarily close through March 27.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

The mission of Fort Collins Museum of Discovery is to create meaningful opportunities to learn, reflect, and have fun through hands-on and collections-based explorations in science and culture. That is our mission and commitment to you now and always. We hope your explorations in science and culture continues through the closure, and once we’re open… well, the possibilities are endless.

Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as available.

Sincerely,

All of us at Fort Collins Museum of Discovery

More information:

fcmod.org