February History & Heritage Events

February 2

Lyons: The Lyons Old-Time Square Dance is taking place from 7 – 10 pm at the Oskar Blues event room, 303 Main St. Enjoy some old-time reels, mixers, squares, waltzes, and flat-footing to live fiddle/banjo music! All dances are taught and are beginner/family-friendly. Dances are easiest earlier in the evening and become more complex as the evening progresses. Come alone, bring family/friends/kids and join our mix of beginner and welcoming seasoned dancers. No experience, partner or special shoes required. Larry Edelman calls with Nine Dollar Shawl. The cost is $10/adult, $5 child, $25/family.

Greeley: Visit the Greeley History Museum for the new exhibit, “Skål! Scandinavian Spirits.” Created by the Museum of Danish America and presented by Aalborg and Linie Aquavits, “Skål! Scandinavian Spirits” explores the history and traditions of drinking culture in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, and how those traditions came to the U.S. Also discover the stories of Scandinavian immigrants who made Weld County their home. Open February 2 through July 20, 2019. Learn more at GreeleyMuseums.com. $5/Adult, $3/Youth or Senior (60+). 714 8th Street.

Fort Collins: Swingin’ in the 20th Century: An American HistoryThrough Dance. With more than 20 years of intensive swing and social dance experience, Peggy Lyle has great knowledge and insights into American social dance. She has performed and taught around the country, sharing the history tied to and told by 20th-century dances like Swing, Boogie Woogie, Balboa, Charleston, Lindy Hop, Shag, and others. Peggy will be joined by Chris McCullough to demonstrate many of the dances and inspire you to get up out of your chair. There are two sessions: 12:30 – 1:15 pm and 1:15 – 2 pm at the Old Town Library in the Storytime Room. Please register in advance.

February 4

Fort Collins: The Civil War Roundtable should be taking place today, though I couldn’t find any information on the topic or speaker. Meetings are at 1 pm at Harmony Presbyterian Church, 400 E. Boardwalk.

February 5

Fort Collins: Sherry and Lori Graves will be speaking about the Pleasant Valley Schoolhouse which is one of only two stone one-room schoolhouses left standing in Larimer County. The Bellvue school has recently been restored. Learn about the history and the subsequent uses and restoration of the building during this presentation. This Fort Collins Historical Society presentation will take place at 7 pm at the Masonic Temple, 225 W. Oak Street. Free and open to the public.

February 7

Timnath: The Poudre Heritage Alliance is hosting a Pub Talk at Timnath Beerwerks (4138 Main St), entitled Colorado Water History and Population Economics by Tom Cech. Tom is a local historian and former Executive Director for the Central Colorado Water Conservancy District. He will be highlighting the significance of the state’s water history and water law while tying this important heritage into today’s population boom in Colorado. 6 – 7 pm. Please RSVP.

February 9

Fort Collins: Fort Collins Community Barn Dance Come alone or with a partner – this is a great dance for beginners or experts alike. No experience is necessary – all dances are taught before-hand (circles, reels, and squares). 7 – 10 pm at Everyday Joe’s Coffee House, 144 S Mason St. The cost is $10 for adults and $25 for families. Youth 12 and under are free. Live fiddle music from Joe Vittetoe & Bob Zuellig with backup by John Carr, Chip Belcher, and Darrin Goodman; Chris Kermiet.

Livermore: The Livermore Community Club is holding a Valentine’s Dance. Pot Luck at 6:00, bring a dish to share and your place settings. We will have coffee, hot water, cold water and sodas. The band, Barely Gettin’ By, starts at 7:30. This event is a fundraiser for the Community Hall.

February 10

Fort Collins: Hands-On History at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery. At FCMoD, we know that history is so much more than words in a textbook. Explore the fascinating world of our region’s past with a hands-on craft or activity in the gallery. We might even have more fun than Auntie Stone at her dinner parties! Included with admission. 10 am – 1 pm.

February 11

Loveland: French Canadian Trapper, Mountain Man and Trader Antoine Janis will be reenacted by Jeffery Stone at this Loveland Historical Society event. Janis is generally credited to be the first Euro-American to have staked a land claim in what is now known as Colorado. The presentation follows his life and the lives of the Native and non-Native people who inhabited and shared this land from his birth in 1822 to his passing in 1890. Free and open to the public. 7 – 8 pm at the Loveland Museum, 503 N Lincoln Ave.

February 16

Fort Collins: Who is Russia? An Historical Perspective. Tsars and mad monks, trolls and spies, painters and composers, rocket scientists and Nobel-prize winners. So what is Russia? Or maybe it is fairer to ask: Who is Russia? Professor Seegel examines the history of the world’s largest country from ancient conflicts and dynasties through to Marxism, the Cold War, the fall of the USSR, and Vladimir Putin, now entering his 19th year as the country’s controversial strong man. Steven Seegel, Professor of Russian and European History University of Northern Colorado Department of History. 2 – 4 pm. $5 at the Global Village Museum, 200 W. Mountain.

February 18

Loveland: Historic Larimer County presents, History Lost – History Saved, by Ken Jessen. Ken will share a slideshow of buildings from throughout Larimer County that has been lost or saved over the years. Learn about our local history through what has been built, what we chose to save, and what we decided to throw away. There will be time for discussion after the talk. This presentation is free and open to the public, making it a great opportunity to bring a friend. 7 pm at the First United Presbyterian Church, 400 E. 4th Street.

February 20

Estes Park: The 1917 Book Club, hosted by the Estes Park Museum, will explore local title, This Week in Estes Park: The Story of Our Town by Mel Busch, edited by Andrew and Melinda Busch. Due to construction work at the Museum, the program will be held in the Hondius Room of the Estes Valley Library from 1 – 2:30 p.m. Light snacks will be provided. This program is free and open to the public. It is strongly encouraged that participants read each book prior to the program to take part in the discussion. The first selection is This Week in Estes Park: The Story of Our Town by Mel Busch, former Director of the Estes Park Area Historical Museum. “Mel Busch takes you through this history in short stories focusing on the people and events of Estes Park through the years. Originally published by the Estes Park Trail-Gazette as articles entitled, ‘This Week in History,’ these stories range from Estes Park’s connection to the world crises to the tragedies, comedies, accomplishments, and foibles of ordinary residents. Utilizing accounts in the Trail-Gazette, memoirs of participants, and other sources, Busch brings Estes Park history to life – one week at a time.” Current Estes Park Museum Director, Derek Fortini will be in attendance to contribute to a lively discussion facilitated by Museum staff. 1917 Book Club titles can be purchased at the Museum Gift Shop during the closure by contacting Elaine Hunt-Downey at (970) 577-3766 or ehunt-downey@estes.org or Macdonald Bookshop. Additionally, the Estes Valley Library will circulate a limited number of copies, holds can be placed on circulating copies if all are currently checked out. For any questions regarding the event, please call or email, Curator of Interpretation, Mikaela Fundaun at mfundaun@estes.org or 970-577-3762.

February 21

Fort Collins: The Archive at Fort Collins Museum of Discovery has something for everyone! Founded in the late 1970s as a local history reading room at the public library, the Archive has grown to house over 200,000 photographs, thousands of maps, hundreds of yearbooks, reams of newspapers, and so much more…all focused on the local history of Fort Collins. Discover how you can use these primary sources to research your local ancestors, your Fort Collins home, or other local historical topics that interest you. We’ll explore the kinds of resources you’ll find in the Archive as well as ways to make the most of the Fort Collins History Connection website. Even if you don’t have any ancestors from Fort Collins, this program will be representative of the types of local repositories and archives in many cities and towns and how you can go about contacting them in the areas your ancestors lived. Not everything is online! This presentation is being hosted by the Larimer County Genealogical Society at the Good Samaritan Society from 6:30 – 8:30 pm.

February 27

Fort Collins: Germans from Russia – From Catherine II’s Heimat to Colorado Farms and Homes. In 1763, Russian tsarina Catherine the Great, herself a German national, signed a decree inviting foreigners – especially Germans – to settle in Russia. The decree marked the beginning of the historyof Russia’s Volga Germans. Professor Rock and Cheryl Glanz will trace the communities of Volga Germans in Russia to their eventual migration to the United States and settlement in Colorado. Kenneth Rock, Professor Emeritus, CSU Department of History Cheryl Glanz, Board Member International and Northern Colorado chapters of Germans from Russia. 5 – 7 pm at the Global Village Museum, 200 W. Mountain. $5.

Greeley: The February Brown Bag Lunch topic is African Americans in World War I. This will be presented by Dr. George Junne professor in the Africana Studies Program at the University of Northern Colorado. This event joins others in Greeley’s 2019 celebration of Black History Month. The Greeley Historic Preservation Commission presents the 2019 History Brown Bag series held generally on the 4th Thursday of each month from January through October. This particular event is on a Wednesday. Admission is free and no reservations are required. Noon – 1 pm at the Greeley History Museum, 714 8th Street.

February 28

Loveland: The Loveland Museum and Gallery is hosting “Fast Forward to the Present: The Threat to Challenging the Status Quo” presented by George Stevens. Martin Luther King Jr. was an American Baptist minister and activist who became the most visible spokesperson and leader during the civil rights movement. King is best known for advancing civil rights through nonviolence and civil disobedience. Dr. Stevens will look past King’s involvement with the civil rights movement to his lesser-known activities and how they relate to present urban situations. 6 pm at the Loveland Museum, 503 N. Lincoln Ave. in the Foote Gallery. Free.