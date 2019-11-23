FiberLok Technologies, Inc. wins another Gold Award

FiberLok Technologies, Inc. took home a total of thirteen SGIA Golden Image Awards in seven categories at the recent 2019 Printing United Expo in Dallas, including two Gold medals.

SGIA’s annual Golden Image Awards competition recognizes excellence in the printing industry. This year’s winners were selected from among 231 entries submitted in more than 50 categories. As in past years, the Golden Image Awards judging panel was impressed by the quality of entries this year. Several judges stated that it was “far above what they had seen in the past, and choosing winners was extremely difficult”.

Over the past 11 years, FiberLok Technologies has been one of the most awarded companies with over 110 Golden Image Awards including 27 gold medals. Below is a list of the entries and categories earned at the SGIA 2019 Golden Image Awards, along with their award:

Gold

FC Basel 3D, Heat Transfers-Textile – Single/Multicolor

GK Choice of Champions 178, Decals/Labels/Stickers – Digital

Silver

National Geospatial 4D, Heat Transfers-Textile – Single/Multicolor

Campeon CTC, Special Effects-Textile – Single/Multicolor

Polonia 3D, Flocked Products – Single/Multicolor

Doctors Choice Elite Black, Unique Applications – Single/Multicolor

Bronze

Revolution United 4D, Special Effects-Textile – Single/Multicolor

Flame 3D Metallic Outsert, Unique Applications – Single/Multicolor

Honorable Mention

Young women’s Leadership Academy, Heat Transfers-Textile – Single/Multicolor

La Gran Conquista 4D, Flocked Products – Single/Multicolor

Dino’s 4D, Flocked Products – Single/Multicolor

Cadrys Mouse Rug, Advertising Specialty/Promotional Products – Single/Multicolor

Cadrys Mouse Rug, Back-lighted Signs/Displays – Single/Multicolor

For more information on the 2019 SGIA Golden Image Awards, or to view a complete list of winners, visit https://www.sgia.org/programs/awards-competitions/golden-image/2019-golden-image-award-winners

To learn more about FiberLok Technologies, Inc. visit www.fiberlok.com.