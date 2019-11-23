FiberLok Technologies, Inc. wins another Gold Award

FiberLok Technologies, Inc. took home a total of thirteen SGIA Golden Image Awards in seven categories at the recent 2019 Printing United Expo in Dallas, including two Gold medals.
SGIA’s annual Golden Image Awards competition recognizes excellence in the printing industry. This year’s winners were selected from among 231 entries submitted in more than 50 categories. As in past years, the Golden Image Awards judging panel was impressed by the quality of entries this year. Several judges stated that it was “far above what they had seen in the past, and choosing winners was extremely difficult”.
Over the past 11 years, FiberLok Technologies has been one of the most awarded companies with over 110 Golden Image Awards including 27 gold medals. Below is a list of the entries and categories earned at the SGIA 2019 Golden Image Awards, along with their award:
Gold
FC Basel 3D, Heat Transfers-Textile – Single/Multicolor
GK Choice of Champions 178, Decals/Labels/Stickers – Digital
Silver
National Geospatial 4D, Heat Transfers-Textile – Single/Multicolor
Campeon CTC, Special Effects-Textile – Single/Multicolor
Polonia 3D, Flocked Products – Single/Multicolor
Doctors Choice Elite Black, Unique Applications – Single/Multicolor
Bronze
Revolution United 4D, Special Effects-Textile – Single/Multicolor
Flame 3D Metallic Outsert, Unique Applications – Single/Multicolor
Honorable Mention
Young women’s Leadership Academy, Heat Transfers-Textile – Single/Multicolor
La Gran Conquista 4D, Flocked Products – Single/Multicolor
Dino’s 4D, Flocked Products – Single/Multicolor
Cadrys Mouse Rug, Advertising Specialty/Promotional Products – Single/Multicolor
Cadrys Mouse Rug, Back-lighted Signs/Displays – Single/Multicolor
For more information on the 2019 SGIA Golden Image Awards, or to view a complete list of winners, visit https://www.sgia.org/programs/awards-competitions/golden-image/2019-golden-image-award-winners
To learn more about FiberLok Technologies, Inc. visit www.fiberlok.com.
