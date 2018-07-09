Fill your Heart and your Belly at the Heart of Summer Farm Dinner

Kristina Cash

JOHNSTOWN, CO – As the summer days stretch out and hours of sunshine warm the soil, Fortified Collaborations is excited to invite the community to join them at the Heart of Summer Dinner. Taking place at the idyllic Motherlove Organic Farm in Johnstown on Sunday, July 15h from 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m., it is sure to be a beautiful evening of warm connections and inspiring food.

This dinner is the second in the 2018 Fortified Farm Dinner series, demonstrating Fortified Collaboration’s vision of community collaboration and celebrating all that our local farmers, chefs, businesses and non-profits add to the quality of life around Fort Collins. The Heart of Summer dinner will benefit Trees, Water & People, a non-profit with a mission to “improve people’s lives by helping communities protect, conserve, and manage the natural resources upon which their long-term well-being depends.” Local produce and a pig raised on the farm and donated by Colorado Stock and Grain will be featured in the five-course dinner prepared by Chef Dryden Goss of Locality Kitchen and Bar. The evening begins with live, local music by Wolf Van Elfmand, delicious passed appetizers and a fresh summer cocktail prepared by Old Town Distilling. The menu will showcase the bounty of the season and will be paired with special brews from Verboten Brewing and wines from Pringles Fine Wine & Spirits.

Guests are encouraged to take advantage of free shuttles provided by Biodiesel for Bands from Equinox Brewing in Old Town Fort Collins and Verboten Brewing in downtown Loveland. The dinner will take place rain or shine. Vegetarian menu will be available. More info, shuttle details and tickets: fortifiedcollaborations.com/tickets.

Fortified Farm Dinners are made possible by the generous support of our Annual Partners: The Group Real Estate, Motherlove Herbal Company, Mugs Coffee Lounge, Rocky Mountain Publishing, Visit Fort Collins, White Balcony, Gallegos Sanitation, KRFC, and Colorado Life. Our collaborators on this event are Locality Kitchen and Bar, Verboten Brewing, Pringle’s Fine Wine and Old Town Distilling. Heart of Summer Dinner event sponsors are Growcentia and Elevations Credit Union. Thanks to our gracious venue hosts, Motherlove Herbal Company and Colorado Stock & Grain. And finally, this dinner could not be a reality without the hard work of our local farmers and volunteers.