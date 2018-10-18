Fine Art Comes to Downtown Wellington

Wellington Main Streets

Art is popping up all over Downtown Wellington. Murals adorn buildings, creative bike racks have been placed throughout the town, even the planters are creatively placed to give the art more depth.

The Wellington CO Main Streets Program (WCMSP) has a mission. That’s beautification for Wellington residents and businesses through a design committee tasked with bringing artwork and murals to the area. Several projects took place over the past summer.

A mural on the Sol De Jalisco building was completed in early August by Wellington resident Joe Hamman. He volunteered his time to paint the mural. The owners of the building offered a wall. The WCMSP design committee helped with a final design. They combined the theme of the restaurant with new vibrant color for downtown Wellington. Paint and materials were donated by Wellington’s Commercial Coatings Inc.

Even town hall got a facelift with a one-of-a-kind 7′ x 16′ acrylic painting on four aluminum panels. The two-year project was crafted by local artist Shandy Staab-Daubert (Shandy O’s Fine Art). It depicts the local landscape and a peaceful home on the Front Range. Wellington’s Dynamic Image designed and installed the panels after the painting was complete. It’s being claimed as one of Colorado’s largest outdoor fine art pieces.

WCMSP is working with other Wellington businesses on more beautification project ideas. “We are excited to do some murals related to the history of downtown Wellington,” said Annie Lindgren, Executive Director of WCMSP. “We welcome local businesses and artists to let us know if they have ideas, resources, or talents to share in the beautification of downtown,” she said.