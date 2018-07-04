Fire Restrictions Increase on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests

Tammy Williams

FORT COLLINS, Colo., (July 3, 2018) –The Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests is enacting Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on National Forest System lands on the all of Sulphur Ranger District and portions of the Clear Creek Ranger District within Grand, Clear Creek, Park and Jefferson counties. These restrictions are in addition to the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions on the Boulder, Canyon Lakes and Clear Creek ranger districts in Boulder, Gilpin and Larimer counties.

The Forest Service works closely with counties, monitors conditions as they change and continually evaluates with cooperators the need for restrictions. Fire restrictions further limit where and what type of activities and fires visitors may have and remain in effect until rescinded.

Within the Stage 2 Fire Restriction area on National Forest on the Clear Creek and Sulphur ranger districts within Grand, Clear Creek, Park and Jefferson counties forest visitors may not:

· Build, maintain, attend or use a fire, campfire, or stove fire. This includes charcoal grills and barbecues, coal and wood burning stoves and sheepherder’s stoves and includes their use in developed camping and picnic grounds except devices using pressurized liquid or gas (stoves, grills or lanterns) which include shut-off valves are permitted when used in an area at least three feet or more from flammable material such as grasses or pine needles.

· Smoke, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building.

· Weld or operate an acetylene or other torch with open flame.

· Operate or use any internal combustion engine (e.g. chainsaw, generator, ATV) without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order. (See order for specific details).

· Operate a chainsaw without an approved spark arresting device as described above, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher (8 oz. capacity by weight or larger and kept with the operator) and a round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.

· Use explosives.

· Possess or use a motor vehicle off established roads, motorized trails or established parking areas, except when parking in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the vehicle.

Within the Stage 1 fire restriction area on National Forest on the Boulder, Canyon Lakes, ranger districts within Boulder, Grand, Gilpin and Larimer counties forest visitors may not:

· Build or maintain a fire or use charcoal, coal, or wood stoves, except in permanent fire pits or fire grates within a developed recreation site (e.g., campgrounds where fees are charged).

· Smoke, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while in an area at least three feet in diameter cleared of all flammable materials.

· Use any internal or external combustion engine (including chainsaws) without a spark arresting device properly working and a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher and a round point shovel.

· Weld or operate acetylene or other torch with open flame except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher.

· Use explosives.

Additionally the Stage 1 and 2 fire restrictions for National Forest on the Boulder, Canyon Lakes and Clear Creek ranger districts within Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Park and Jefferson counties prohibit the:

· Discharge of a firearm unless in possession of a valid Colorado hunting license and lawfully involved in hunting and harvesting game.

Violation of Stage 1 fire restrictions could result in a maximum fine of $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for more than six months, or both. If responsible for causing a wildfire, one could be held accountable for suppression costs of that fire.

To view the fire restriction orders and maps, go to www.fs.usda.gov/arp. They will be listed in the “Alerts and Notices” box on the right. Please note that many counties are also under fire restrictions; information is available at www.coemergency.com/p/fire- bans-danger.html.

As July 4, approaches we also want to remind visitors that fireworks, exploding targets or tracer bullets are never allowed on National Forest System lands. We need everyone to be careful as they enjoy the National Forest.

Editor’s Note: Individual orders are listed on our Fire Restrictions Page.