Fire Restrictions Lifted on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests

October 12, 2018
Forest visitors are reminded to use caution with campfires.
FORT COLLINS, Colo., (Oct. 9, 2018) –– The Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests have lifted Stage 1 Fire Restrictions today on National Forest System lands in Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand and Jefferson counties. This includes lifting the “discharging a firearm restriction” that was included in Stage 1 Fire restrictions for some locations.

Recent precipitation has made it possible to lift these restrictions.

Please continue to be vigilant in preventing human-caused wildfires. Forest visitors are reminded to use caution with campfires, putting them out completely, using plenty of water, until it is cold enough to touch. For tips on campfire safety, visit www.smokeybear.com.

Recreational sport shooters are reminded to know where shooting is and isn’t allowed prior to heading out to the forest and should always ensure they are shooting in a safe manner with approved targets. Visit www.fs.usda.gov/goto/arp/targetshooting for more details.

