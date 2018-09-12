Firefighters working to contain Seaman Fire

K. “Reid” Armstrong

Public Affairs Specialist

Firefighters are working this morning to contain a fire near Seaman Reservoir in Larimer County known as the #SeamanFire. The fire was discovered Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 11, and is believed to be the result of a recorded lightning strike. Wind caused the fire to grow overnight to approximately 100-200 acres. The nearest structures are a half-mile away at Smith Bridge and 1.5 miles to Poudre Park. The area is under a red flag warning starting today at 10 a.m. The majority of the fire is on the Roosevelt National Forest and is being managed by a Type 4 incident management team with crews from the U.S. Forest Service, Roosevelt Hotshots, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Poudre Fire Authority, Rocky Mountain National Park assisting. Additional crews and aircraft will be arriving to support the fire today, including multiple SEATs and helicopters. Smoke is visible from Fort Collins. Please keep drones on the ground so aircraft can do their work. Updates available on Facebook and Twitter @usfsarp.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.