First annual Wellington Brewfest, June 2

North Forty News

Music, beer, and an outdoor setting—sounds like the recipe for a brewfest! The first annual Wellington Brewfest, a fundraiser to benefit Wellington Colorado Main Streets (https://townofwellington.com/194/Main-Streets-Program), an organization that promotes and supports the downtown area, will be held on June 2, 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., in Centennial Park, 3815 Harrison Avenue. Tickets are $40 and include a commemorative sample cup and unlimited samples of craft beer from a dozen Colorado breweries, including Wellington’s own Old Colorado Brewery and Soul Squared Brewing Company. Music by the Matt Skinner Band and the Blind Alley Troubadours. Food trucks are expected to attend, or you can bring your own lunch. Entry is free if you’re not sampling beer. Visit https://wellingtonbrewfest.com/ to purchase tickets or for more details.