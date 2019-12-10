AJ Chlebnik

Pronouns: she/her/hers

City of Fort Collins

Natural Areas Department

Public Engagement Specialist

achlebnik@fcgov.com

970-224-6118

Bald eagles from the north make Fort Collins their winter home. They spend nights in communal roosts in cottonwood trees at Fossil Creek Reservoir Natural Area. Drop-in to visit with the volunteer Master Naturalists who are stationed at the viewing pier. They will explain the eagles’ natural history and help visitors view them through spotting scopes and binoculars.

Eagle Watches will be Fridays and Saturday afternoons, December 13-February 15. Free, no registration required but you can sign up for a reminder and updates. Eagle Watches can be CANCELED due to cold temperatures or snow, cancellations are posted at fcgov.com/naturalareas and emailed to all registered participants.

First Eagle Watch

12/13/2019 | 03:00 PM – 04:30 PM

Fossil Creek Reservoir Natural Area

Natural Discoveries – Mixed Ages

Bald eagles from the north make Fort Collins their winter home. They spend nights in communal roosts in cottonwood trees near the reservoir. Volunteer Master Naturalists are stationed at the viewing pier and explain the eagles’ natural history and help visitors view them through spotting scopes and binoculars.

Eagle Watch Programs require a short walk along a paved trail to a viewing pier. Please note that the viewing pier is open year-round but Cattail Flats Trail is closed in the winter to prevent disturbance to these birds. Occasionally, viewing scopes and binoculars will also be stationed near the parking lot.

Drop-in any time during these programs. They are free and no registration is required, but if you sign up here you’ll receive email reminders and notices of cancellations. If temperatures are below freezing, or it’s windy or foggy, the Eagle Watches may be canceled. Be sure to visit www.fcgov.com/naturalareas for weather cancellations and updates before you go.

Thank you, Fort Collins and Larimer County voters! Your support of citizen-initiated sales taxes makes land conservation and educational activities like this possible.

NOTE: Do NOT use Google Maps or Map Quest. The entrance to Fossil Creek Reservoir Natural Area is on Carpenter Road/ CR 32, approximately one mile west of I-25, or two miles east of Timberline on the north side of Carpenter Road.