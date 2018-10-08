First public water project open house

Lesli Ellis, Larimer County Director of Community Development

Public meeting on Oct. 8th

The first of two public open house meetings hosted by Larimer County on the Thornton Water Pipeline Project and related Northern Integrated water delivery alternatives takes place next Monday.

The open house is an opportunity for any interested member of the public to participate and share input, ideas, and comments about the proposed water project, the 1041 process, and ideas that reduce impacts and improve benefits. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Oct. 8, 2018 at Block One, 428 Linden St., Fort Collins, Colorado.

The open houses are part of the engagement process for the project. Larimer County has also formed a working group and hired an independent outside facilitator to help manage public engagement on the project. The Working Group meets at 6 p.m., Oct. 9, 2018 at the Larimer County Courthouse Offices Building Hearing Room, First Floor, 200 West Oak St., Fort Collins, Colorado.

At a recent land use hearing on August 1, 2018, the Board of Larimer County Commissioners voted to table their decision on the project until December 17, 2018, citing failure by the city of Thornton to meet all 12 requirements for a 1041 permit, possible alternative routes, mitigation on the effects of the project to residents in the area, and the need for extensive public outreach on the project.

Visit the Larimer Water Projects website at https://www.larimerwaterprojects.org/

